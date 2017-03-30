Cottonwood ready for ‘Hilarity for Charity’

COTTONWOOD – Saturday is Cottonwood’s “Laffathon Day - an official holiday to celebrate laughter.

The community is invited to Laffathon’s 3rd Annual Laughter Demonstration. The event kicks-off a fundraising campaign for Hilarity for Charity which is part of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Laughter Demonstration is being filmed for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is a comical mock protest “for” smiles and laughter and “against” unnecessary frowns and excessive stress.

Gelotologist (glad scientist) and Event Producer, Smokey Rain, shares “Ellen is a generous Hilarity for Charity supporter and we also want to do our part. We’re documenting the event as a way to share the fun and help get the word out about this invaluable program. Alzheimer’s is the sixth cause of death in U.S. and the number of those afflicted is growing fast so we’ve got to do something now.”

Rain suggests supporting both the programs as well as laughter itself, “Laughter is used to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s because it helps you grow new brain cells and cope. Come enjoy an hour of laughter, it’s one of those rare things that feels good and is actually good for you and it’s for a good cause,” Rain encourages.

Partnering with Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity team, Rain is fundraising for care, support and research. Hilarity for Charity awards in-home care grants to provide exceptional care to families and their loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. If you or someone you know can benefit from home care help just go to the website www.hilarityforchairity.com and on the Programs page fill out the simple application which provides grants up to 25 hours a week for 52 weeks.

“Your donation can significantly and positively affect many lives in countless ways. To make a tax-deductible contribution which goes directly to the Alzheimer’s Association just go to www.crowdrise and type ‘Laffathon’ in the search box and click on our team’s link. Just go for it,” urges Rain. For more information contact Smokey Rain at 928-274-5347 and visit www.laffathon.com.