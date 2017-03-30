Finnie Flat Road improvements in progress

ENA Consulting of Phoenix conducts survey work Thursday to prepare Finnie Flat Road from Arnold Street to Cliffs Drive for improvements that will include sidewalks, new storm pipes, curbs and gutters, as well as retaining walls and pedestrian lights. The project was awarded to Inter Mountain West Civil Constructors, Inc. of Prescott for $788,965.75. The project will be administered by Arizona Department of Transportation and paid for through Northern Arizona Council of Governments, according to Town of Camp Verde Public Works Director Ron Long. The project, which began on March 20, is expected to be completed by the end of July, Long also said.