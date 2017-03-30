Mingus athlete of the week: Kulis continues to light up the stats after returning to from injury

One big reason for Mingus Union’s hot start is junior Andrew Kulis.

Last week against Coconino, Kulis went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, a double and a run for No. 6 Mingus Union (13-1). Then against Cactus, he was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, 2 runs and a triple.

Against Saguaro he went 3-for-4 with 3 runs, a double and an RBI.

This season he’s hitting .512, has 17 runs 13 RBIs and 6 extra base hits in 14 games. The Marauders have won 13 in a row.

“He’s had a solid year, he’s been one of our top hitters, defensively he’s played first base, third base and he’s pitched, so we’ve moved him around a little bit, but he’s a good enough athlete that he’s going to be able to handle that,” said Mingus Union head coach Bob Young.

Kulis is fifth in the state in batting and ninth in on base percentage (.588).

Last season he hit .583 in four games despite coming back from injury.

“Actually he didn’t really start playing until the last third of the season and he came on and was one of our best hitters last year as a sophomore,” Young said.

Kulis also plays soccer, where he was honorable mention all-section as a sophomore.

VVN: How’s the season gone for you guys?

Kulis: We’ve done good, we’ve played good and we’ve won games that we needed to win.

VVN: How well do you think the team is playing right now? You’ve got that winning streak going.

Kulis: There’s things that we need to fix but so far we’re doing good.

VVN: How about for you personally? It seems like you’ve been on a tear lately.

Kulis: I’m just focusing on putting the ball in play and cutting down on strike outs.

VVN: You kinda play all around, what’s your favorite position to play?

Kulis: Probably first base.

VVN: How come?

Kulis: I don’t know, I’m just good at the position.

VVN: Do you find that when you’re pitching it helps you at bat or does it really matter?

Kulis: It doesn’t really matter.

VVN: You play soccer too, what’s your favorite sport?

Kulis: Baseball, by far.

VVN: How come?

Kulis: It’s just the sport that I grew up to love.

VVN: What’s your favorite baseball player?

Kulis: Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox.

VVN: Your favorite team?

Kulis: Boston Red Sox.

VVN: Do you have a favorite soccer player?

Kulis: Not really, I don’t really watch soccer.

VVN: You were hurt last year, how has it been to be healthy again?

Kulis: It feels nice, because I really missed it last year and it’s great to be out here.

VVN: How much did you miss last year?

Kulis: I missed the whole season except for playoffs.

VVN: How cool is it to be playing in the regular season again?

Kulis: It’s nice because I’m really excited for it.

VVN: What was your injury?

Kulis: I broke my foot, last year before the season started.

VVN: How hard is that to come back from?

Kulis: It wasn’t that hard, I hit good during playoffs.

VVN: In school, what’s your favorite subject?

Kulis: Math is my favorite subject.

VVN: How come?

Kulis: It’s just something I get really easily.

VVN: Kinda looking ahead, I don’t know if you’ve thought about it yet, but where do you see yourself in five years?

Kulis: I’m not sure, but I want to go to college and play baseball.