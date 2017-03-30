Obituary: Mack Christy

Mack Christy, 87 of Sedona, passed away on March 27, 2017. He was born on November 10, 1929 in Kingman, AZ to Ray and Edith Christy.

Mack attended Flagstaff schools for 12 years then received his teaching degree at NAU. He worked as a highway surveyor and auto mechanic.

Mack enjoyed off-road racing, hunting and dogs.

Mack was preceded in death by his wife Phyliss Christy and parents Ray and Edith. He is survived by sons Bryan Christy and Greg Christy both of Sedona; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Road in Sedona on Friday, March 31 at 1 pm.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.