Obituary: Martha L. Hogan

Martha L. Hogan (McClure) passed away in Cottonwood, AZ on March 28th, 2017, due to complications from a recent stroke.

Born in Flagstaff August 4, 1928, Martha was the only daughter in a pioneering Flagstaff family that homesteaded what is now the Johnson Ranch subdivision on North Highway 89. Martha graduated from Flagstaff High School and in 1948 she and Daniel A. Hogan were married and were blessed with five girls.

While raising their family, Martha obtained a teaching degree from Arizona State College (NAU) and taught grade school for many years at Mt. Elden (Killip) Elementary and Marshall Elementary Schools. Martha and Dan moved to Cottonwood after retiring from FUSD and she continued to enjoy hot air balloon festivals, reading, hunting, fishing and her garden. Her special place was her cabin in Elk Park Meadows, which she and Dan built, and where the family is still making cherished memories for the next generations.

Martha was preceded in death by parents Oscar and Ella McClure, her in-laws Flagstaff Fire Chief E.J. “Pat” and Frankie Hogan and her husband of 49 years Daniel A. Hogan. She is survived by her children Nancy Turner (Ron, deceased), Mary Redmon (Jim), Patti Hogan, Wanda Scholz (Robert), and Janice Trumpp (Greg); grandchildren Jason, David and Adam Turner; Christopher (Mandi) Redmon; Eli “Daniel”(Cedar) Earles; Laura Mikulewicz; Jesse (Tara) Scholz, Rebecca Scholz; Rhiannon (Dan White) and Melissa (Justin Owens) Trumpp; 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In her last days Martha received wonderful care at VVMC and the beautiful care facility and loving staff at Valley View Care in Cottonwood.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Aprilil 1st, at 2:00 pm in the Masonic Section at Citizen’s Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the family home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to honor Martha’s memory and her dedication to children by donating to the Marshall Magnet School Music Programs.

Information provided by survivors.