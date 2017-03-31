Verde Heritage 1918: COTTONWOOD; Alamo Amusement Company

Plans were made for the construction of the Cottonwood Natatorium, a swimming pool, to be located at the south end of what is now Cactus Street in "Old Town."

"The big enterprise is finally launched, and will hereafter be known by the public as the 'Alamo Amusement Company.' In a very few days a force will be at work, as busy as bees, excavating and making preparations for the immediate installation of a swimming pool that the people of Cottonwood have been telling the world about for several weeks."

"Thursday night the promoters of this enterprise had a meeting and went into permanent organization of the Alamo Amusement Company, which will be duly chartered and become one of the big institutions of the Verde Valley. The following board of directors and officers were elected, who will serve until the first meeting after the charter is obtained: M. J. Rousenville, president; Sam Steinberg, vice president; Jerry McGimsey, secretary and treasurer; L. W. Pugh, Charles D. Willard, Alonzo Mason, and the above named officers, board of directors. The board of directors will have full charge and are authorized to go ahead and push the enterprise to completion."

"The plans submitted by Henry Frey were adopted as a basis to work from. The swimming pool will be installed just back of and adjoining the Bungalow theater building (now, the north half of the Bungalow is the Tavern Grill). The dimensions: 64 x 84 feet, 2 feet deep at the shallowest and 9 feet at the deepest place. It was decided that 125 lockers and 2 shower baths would be put in to begin with, together with all other necessary equipment."

"The approximate cost, as shown by Frey's estimate was $5599.00. It was not definitely settled as to what amount the company would be incorporated for or the amount of stock that would be issued. Up to date $3150.00 has been subscribed by Cottonwood citizens. A limited amount of stock will be offered to the public later."

"READY FOR BIDS: M. J. Rousenville, president of the Alamo Natatorium company, and prime promoter of the swimming pool project, states that the officers are about ready to receive bids and let the contract for the construction of the pool. It is the purpose of the company to rush this work as rapidly as possible and be ready for business by the first of June, at the latest."

"ORDERING CEMENT: The first active step toward the construction of a swimming pool that Cottonwood has been telling the world about, has been taken by the Alamo Amusement Company promoters, by ordering a car and a half load of cement. The management of the enterprise think that the contract for its construction will be closed this week, after which it will be pushed to completion. The management promise the public that by the first of June everything will be ready for business --- so save that date and take a bath."

North of what is now the corner of Pima and Cactus, where the Tavern Hotel is located and the addition is being built, 5 lots were secured for what was to be called the "Cottonwood Natatorium." It was to "be supplied with water by the Cottonwood Waterworks."

