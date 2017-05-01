Adalia Tara in concert at Creekside, Saturday, May 6

Adalia Tara returns to perform a free concert on Saturday, May 6th, at Creekside Coffee from 7 to 9 pm. In addition to completing her soon to be released new album ‹Why Wait?’, Adalia has been busy producing two new music videos, one recently released on youtube entitled “Mother of Exiles” written to the words of the poem inscribed at the Statue of Liberty, as well as a new production filmed while traveling across the American southwest. . Her previous music video “Release Me” premiered last year at a Sedona Film Festival event, and won awards at numerous film festivals.

At Creekside, Adalia will perform a compelling mix of her own original songs, and timeless standards, accompanied by virtuoso pianist David Vincent Mills on keyboards and Mark Rownd on drums. David’s musical influences include traditional jazz, as well as the idiom of jazz-funk. A composer and recording artist, David has performed at major festivals such as Montreux and the Playboy Jazz Festival, and his album “Underneath” is an eclectic offering of jazz funk instrumentals. Also a recording artist and composer, Mark’s musical influences range from jazz to ambient and experimental, and he brings a melodic approach to percussion. Creekside coffee has expanded to include Javelina Leap winesit is located at 251 SR 179, near Tlaquepaque North in the uptown area.