Creative Gateways celebrates inspiration

Join Creative Gateways in May as they present May the Force Be With You, a show that celebrates the compelling influence of inspiration and captures the essence of this West Sedona Gallery.

Unique in Sedona, this artists collective and gallery fosters a community in which ideas are cross-pollinated and celebrated; visitors walking through the door often remark that they can almost viscerally feel a living creative hum.

Each of the artists themselves, Meg Munro, Terry and Marika Israelson, Michael and Sumati Colpitts and Pilisa Rainbow Lady have found their work to be enhanced by the special environment.

In a way, glass artist Marika Israelson’s life has come full circle: she attended the Terra Rosa Waldorf School in the same building which now houses Creative Gateways.

She notes “Little did I know that 14 years later, I would end up learning and making art back in the same building. Even though it is called Creative Gateways now, I still consider it to be my school.”

Both of her parents are artists; they had a paintbrush in her hand before she even learned how to walk.

Having been immersed in the visual language of value and contrast during her formative years, her work vibrates with an inner vitality playing with light, texture, and color.

Familiar with a variety of mediums, she now loves the experimental nature of glass: how it feels like a dance between her initial inspiration and the innate and sometimes unpredictable nature of the materials. The resulting piece takes on a unique life of its own.

“Our environment is a melting pot of ideas – here we are free to take something from one medium and apply it to another. Not necessarily the material or the technique but the concepts, ideas, methods, or whatever it is that sparks inspiration.” Israelson notes, “For me, it’s very encouraging to speak with the other artists about their work, or ask for their input on mine. It’s also interesting to learn about their muses, processes, and what they do to make their finished pieces.”

Spirituality, healing and the connection of art with the divine intertwine in Meg Munro’s richly intricate work.

She is currently working on Apparitions, a series recording the invisible nature that lies behind the visible world.

Focusing on the archetypal energy of the virgin and the mother, she incorporates religious iconography into lush natural scenes.

The pieces are a reflection of her own spiritual journey and her hope is that viewers will be inspired to reclaim their connection with the nurturing mother energy that surrounds us.

“These paintings are food for my soul. ” Munro states “Making my art has been directly proportionate to finding my voice.”

Known for her signature glowing images, she uses the grisaille method from the Masters of the Renaissance period where the underlayer is a value painting: a scale of dark to light.

Then transparent pure color is layered carefully on top without disturbing the underlying paint.

Her work is in both public and private collections internationally including Saks 5th Avenue in Fort Meyers and Orlando Florida. She has also been exhibited at the Peter Gray Museum in Puerto Vallarta.

There will be an opening reception for May the Force Be With You on Friday May 5th from 5-8 p.m. during 1st Friday in the Galleries. Guests are invited to enjoy beverages and organic treats as they enjoy the stirring artwork of gallery artists.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Its working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them. Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona.

For more information about Creative Gateways, visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440