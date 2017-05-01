Good Morning Sedona invites all area businesses, tourists and locals to celebrate and partake in one of the best ways to connect in Sedona at the Good Morning Sedona’s community breakfast show on Friday, May 12 at Los Abrigados Resort & Spa in West Sedona.

Breakfast is served at 7 a.m., with the networking and show starting at 7:30 a.m.

The show is over by 9 a.m. This is a great way for everyone, including tourists and residents in Sedona to come be entertained, meet new people, and learn what is happening in town by Sedona’s Mayor and the chamber.

Each attendee receives a bag of promotional material provided by the attendees who drop off 80 promotional items to the Chamber’s office by noon, on March 8. This is a free benefit to attendees.

This Good Morning Sedona’s theme is “Future’s SO Bright, Gotta Wear Shades,” to celebrate a prosperous summer so be sure to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt & shades.

Each GMS show always includes upbeat entertainment segments in between lost of networking and this show is jam packed with entertainment fun. Pianist singer Steve Sandner joins the GMS crew as the new GMS house musician.

Popular entertainer, Larry Rosenberg is one of the featured artists as well as extraordinary guitarists, Steve Douglas and Rick Cyge known as Sedona Guitar Duo.

Those who attend will receive guest bags of promotional goodies, door prizes, a buffet breakfast, be entertained and most importantly given the opportunity to meet and greet fellow business persons in the area.

Besides several networking opportunities during breakfast show, guests can choose to enter in the infamous Gong Contest where four randomly chosen attendees have 30 seconds to stand up and promote their business. In a spirit of fun, if one goes over the time limit, they will be gonged.

Amidst the networking exercises are update reports by Sedona’s Mayor, Sandy Moriarty and CEO for Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Wesselhoff. Interspersed throughout the show are three entertainment spots, including a hysterical LIVE commercial for Gold Sponsors composed by Emmy award winning writer Dev Ross.

Good Morning Sedona is sponsored by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, TIMO Wood Over Wine Bar and sports six other Gold & Silver sponsors namely, Sterling Financial, KUDOS, Sedona Professionals, Wells Fargo Bank. Sedona MediSpa and Wellness, Sedona Marketing and APS.

Good Morning Sedona features a door prize drawing of a dozen gifts donated by businesses in Sedona. All attendees participate in the drawing.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at GoodMorningSedona.com or drop off a check at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce administration office prior to noon, May 11.

Tickets are $25 the morning of the show.

For more information, call 928-204-1123. Remember, the $20 advance tickets are available online.