Impressionist-Expressionist at Goldenstein Gallery

Goldenstein Gallery has earned a well-deserved reputation for delighting people with the unexpected. Curated by owner Linda Goldenstein, the gallery seeks to inspire and move their collectors by enhancing their lives with art.



Through their gallery, their dazzling city wide exhibitions and their renowned artists in residence program the public is offered numerous opportunities for inspiration.

As part of their ongoing endeavor to enhance people’s lives in May they kick off the second month of their highly anticipated and popular show: Impressionist-Expressionist.



When we think of arts most enduring and popular modalities, Impressionism and Expressionism, we don’t envision something radical. Yet in their time these movements were ground breaking and forever changed the art world.

On Friday May 5th, from 5-8pm, Goldenstein Gallery holds an opening reception for Impressionist-Expressionist as part of its dynamic two-month series celebrating different art modalities. Among the featured works are paintings by JA Gorman, James Cook, Ali Mignonne, and Ray Tigerman - all artists that continue the tradition of expressing something ground breaking with their art.



Considered to be one of the quintessential landscape artists of the Southwest, Jerry Gorman’s vibrant colors and impressionistic style compels collectors from across the globe.

His paintings have shown in international exhibitions in France, Mexico, and throughout the United States. Recipient of several awards in national and international shows, Gorman is in the permanent art collection of the International Space Hall of Fame, the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Museum of Nuclear History and Science in Albuquerque, NM. Two Gorman murals are in the collection of the United States Government and his paintings are in private collections throughout the world.



James Cook’s paintings are big and gutsy, full of virtuosity, with lavish, vigorous and confident brush strokes. He creates unexpected textures inviting the viewer closer to the vast splendor of his subjects.



Margaret Regan of Tucson Weekly said of his work: “Cook’s deliciously buttery paint charges outward into a third dimension. Thick swaths of glossy oils -- blue against beige, yellow over forest green, rose on maroon -- rush across the linen with nary a thought for cowboy cliché.

Stand up close, and you can’t imagine that these wild brushstrokes are anything but random, the work of an abstractionist in tune with his automatic muse. Long a successful crossover artist, Cook appeals to art conservatives and iconoclasts alike.” Take a step back to view some of the Southwest’s most cherished natural landscapes.

Ali’s Mignonne’s stunning three-dimensional paintings have been collected internationally. Her trademark sculptural style developed by chance in the early 2000’s.

She discovered the versatility of multiple mediums and began experimenting with the effects. Seeing that she could “sculpt” the paint and mixed media onto canvas she developed her current technique to create 3-D landscapes that pop off the canvas.

Ray Tigerman was influenced at an early age by the works of Georgia O’Keeffe, Lawrence Lee and Ed Mell. He spent his youth recreating the vibrant landscapes and subjects that he was constantly surrounded by. Today he continues to create paintings that reflect his life from his years spent as a cowboy, a ranch hand, a designer and artist.

The evolution of his work continues to emerge through his passion, understanding and depiction of the indigenous southwestern people and wildlife in their dramatic environment. Tigerman’s work can be found in a myriad of private and public art collections nationally.

The public is invited to join local artists such as Adele Seronde, Marilyn Bos, Karyl Bennett, Sherab Khandro and more at the opening reception for Impressionist-Expressionist on Friday, May 5th, from 5-8pm.



