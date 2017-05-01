New Music: May 3, 2017

Blondie – Pollinator

BMG Rights Management

Pollinator is Blondie’s 11th album. and it has been two years in the making. Alongside original band members Chris Stein, Debbie Harry and drummer Clem Burke, the album also features contributions from Johnny Marr, Sia, Charli XCX, Dave Sitek, Nick Valensi and The Gregory Brothers.

Tracks include: Doom or Destiny, Long Time, Already Naked, Fun, My Monster, Best Day Ever, Gravity, When I Gave Up on You, Love Level, Too Much, Fragments, Fragments.

Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog

Captured Tracks

Before you ancients out there turn your heads and scoff at the premise of a 20-something rock-and-roll goofball calling himself an old-anything, consider this: said perpetrator, he who answers to the name Mac DeMarco, has spent the better part of his time thus far writing, recording, and releasing an album of his own music pretty much every calendar flip, and pretty much on his own.

This Old Dog makes for his fifth in just over half a decade. According to the DMV, MacBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco is 26.

Tracks include: My Old Man, This Old Dog, Baby You’re Out, For the First Time, One Another, Still Beating, Sister, Dreams from Yesterday, On the Level.

Nightlands – I Can Feel The Night Around Me

Western Vinyl

I Can Feel the Night Around Me, the third album from Philadelphia’s Nightlands, showcases Dave Hartley’s finely tuned ability to layer his voice and conjure some of the most beautiful and elaborate virtual choirs in modern music.

He recorded most of the album alone in a cold warehouse basement, which he affectionately calls The Space -- it’s where The War on Drugs (of whom Hartley has been a core member for the past decade) formerly rehearsed and stored their equipment.

Tracks include: The Hours, Eventually, Lies, Divinity, Red Lines, Machinery, No Return, Device, Lisbon, Quiet Side.

Perfume Genius – No Shape

Matador Records

Here in 13 new ferocious and sophisticated tracks, Mike Hadreas and his collaborators blow through church music, makeout music, an array of the gothier radio popular formats, rhythm and blues, art pop, krautrock, queer soul, the RCA Studio B sound, and then also collect some of the sounds that only exist inside Freddy Krueger.

Tracks include: Otherside, Slip Away, Just Like Love, Go Ahead, Valley.