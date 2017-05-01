Red, White, & Moo: Verde Valley Fair offers lots to do

COTTONWOOD – The 51st anniversary of the Verde Valley Fair will kick off its five-day run May 3.

This year’s theme is ‘Red, White, and Moo – Barn in the USA’

Bring the whole family to enjoy the entertainment, food, carnival rides, animals and a few surprises.

Entertainment

The schedule is packed with family-friendly events. Enjoy the innovated creations from Steve’s Fun Balloons, and go back in time with Fire Stryker - a smoke-blowing, fire-breathing, wing-flapping, one-of-a-kind Dragon.

Consult with Conjurer – a classic automatic fortune machine who offers hilarious advice to fairgoers, directly interacting with them though fortunes.

The Puppets & Players Little Theatre features classical marionettes, hand puppets and live performers combined with dazzling sets, lights and music in a European-style marionette theater on wheels.

Local musician Jed Morrison will perform – his songs are regularly played on radio station KVRD.

Furry and feathered friends

Visit the friendly creatures at the Freckle Farm Petting Zoo. A miniature donkey, turkeys, chickens, alpacas, goats, sheep, and a pot belly pig will be endearing to see. The pony ride and a merry-go-round will be nearby.

A fan of feathered friends? Watch Wildlife Wendy and her tropical birds - she shows how her birds truly love to steal the attention and hearts of fairgoers.

In true western fashion, ride with the biggest little cowboys on the Old West trail, and get a kick from the Fables of the West gang and their trusty steeds.

New this year is the Verde Valley Fair Rough Stock Challenge – Bareback, Saddle Bronc and Bulls. Little ones can enjoy youth calf and steer riding. Entry into the Rough Stock Challenge is included with fair gate admission.

Discounts

Advance carnival tickets can be purchased for a savings of 33 percent (see below). Special discount days are also offered.

Wednesday’s gate admission is only $3. Thursday is senior day; those lucky enough to be 60 or over get in for free.



The fair is located at 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood. Gates open at 4 p.m. May 3. For more information regarding the Verde Valley Fair visit www.vvfair.com or contact the Fair office at 928-634-3290. Festive food, such as food-on-a-stick and tasty pies will be ready for consumption.