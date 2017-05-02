Camp Verde Council could approve installation of crossings, forced main at SR 260

CAMP VERDE – Despite a request to delay consideration, the Camp Verde Town Council could authorize the use of $358,000 in Capital Improvements Project funds and reserve funds to install six crossings, perform two existing sewer crossing locations and install 665 linear feet of a future eight-inch forced main within Arizona Department of Transportation’s SR 260 highway improvements.

In an email, Camp Verde resident Suzy Burnside asked council members to “postpone consideration of agenda item 10 until after the work session tentatively set for June 16.”

According to Burnside, the June work session “would appear to answer many questions relating to a decision of this magnitude and expense.”

“Hopefully, it would include an engineer’s survey that will show how many properties, land uses and who will be served by this proposed forced main and partial gravity line,” Burnside stated in her email. “And hopefully, the estimate of cost will be available to council as well as confirmation from at least 25 percent of the property owners that they would be willing to form a CFD to benefit from and utilize this sewer line being proposed.”

Council member Dee Jenkins stated in an email that Burnside “asks very relevant and timely questions.”

“She certainly has the background and knowledge to understand, and clearly state[d] her concerns regarding the possible impact of the Agenda Item #10 request,” Jenkins stated.

According to Town Manager Russ Martin, the Town of Camp Verde does “have a master plan already along SR 260,” adding that drawings that are part of the May 3 agenda “were done aligned with that plan for service all along 260.”

Burnside also opined in her email that the “six prioritized crossings” as stated in the agenda “appear to be a best-guess scenario, and of course as future development occurs, who knows if the depths and locations will indeed be correct.”

“I am uncertain as to why the rush because of construction, when our existing infill into an available sewerage system appears stalled,” she stated in the email.

Martin said that “we expect to move forward with some of these, maybe not all.”

“This is pure economic development as the money would come from General Fund, not sewer,” he said.

“This demonstrates the Town’s commitment to seeing development along SR 260 so that a job base and economic engine is not waiting once SR 260 is complete.”

Martin said that any work that council approves on May 3 could “get started in June.”

“But frankly, [it would] culminate in a potential fee/rate structure discussion next spring for FY 19 budget,” Martin also said. “Bottom line on this project is to help [Economic Development Director] Steve Ayers answer the question to potential developments along SR 260: why yes we have already put some money into making it happen out here.”

According to the May 3 agenda, the estimated cost for each trenched crossing is $45,000, and the approximated cost for the proposed forced main is $88,000.

Also Wednesday, council could approve an agreement with Tierra Verde Builders to re-roof the Community Center Gymnasium, as the “roof and portions of its support structure are in critical need of repairs,” as stated in the agenda.

Because of deteriorated shingles that expose the building’s roofing system, as well as the age of the wood and wood composite products, structural repairs are required before the new roof is installed, the agenda also states. Of the three companies to submit a bid, Tierra Verde Builders was the low bidder at $73,857.80 for the base project.