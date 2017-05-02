Letter: Amazing performance by Mingus Union thespians

Editor:

Fantastic! Magnificent! More superlatives than there is space for here. I am referring to James Ball’s latest phenomenal production at Mingus High School - “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The direction, the choreography, the singing, the acting, the costumes, the orchestra, the scenery were all amazing.

The principals were wonderful, and the townsfolk were faultless. Congratulations to all those involved with this theatrical treat.

Merlyn Brown

Cottonwood