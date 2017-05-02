Letter: Camp Verde Unified School District a great team

Editor:
THANK YOU CVUSD!
The Leadership Team for the Community Easter Service would like to give a special thank you to the facility staff of Camp Verde Unified School District.
Denise Consalvo and her team were a breeze to work with. They were so accommodating and professional. What a blessing to work with such qualified people!
Robin Showers
Community Easter Service Team
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.