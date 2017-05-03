The South is ‘big part’ of Darius Rucker

CAMP VERDE – Growing up in the south, perhaps it was destiny that led Darius Rucker to become a country music artist.

As singer and rhythm guitarist for Hootie & the Blowfish, Rucker was synonymous with 1990s pop music.

But since the popular band went on hiatus in 2008, its frontman’s country roots have taken hold.

Since re-careering himself as a country artist, Rucker has become the first African-American since Charley Pride in 1983 with a Number One country song, with “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” from his Learn To Live album of 2008.

That album, which earned Rucker the New Artist award from the Country Music Association, was followed in 2010 by Charleston, SC 1966, which included two more Number Ones.

And his 2013 album, True Believers, had four more hit singles.

On Friday, May 12, Rucker will tour his new album, Southern Style, at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion.

In the profile found at his website, www.dariusrucker.com, Southern Style shows Rucker expanding his vocal range – and pushing his limits.

“I definitely took a bit more chances in my singing,” states Rucker. “I didn’t record everything in that very low key; a few of the songs are up in a higher key, and it was fun hitting those notes.”

Rucker also admits in his profile that he also challenged himself as a songwriter. He calls the song “So I Sang” the “most honest song I’ve ever been a part of.”

“When you hear that, it’s telling you what my life was really like growing up,” Rucker states. “When my mom died, I couldn’t speak, I just remember singing in church with the choir, and then going home and putting on Al Green’s ‘Tired of Being Alone,’ which was her favorite song. That song is just me singing about me.”

With 15 songs, Southern Style also includes Hometown Honey, Baby I’m Right, Half Full Dixie Cup, and You Can Have Charleston, set in Rucker’s hometown.

“That song is all about the place — the topsails and steeples,” Rucker states. “Even though the guy in the song is leaving, you can tell how much he loves the city. It describes Charleston so well, and when you get to that chorus, it’s just unbelievable. That is my south, my favorite city in the world,” he says. “It’s such a big part of who I am. I was born there, and I never plan to leave.”

Country music newcomer Michael Tyler will be the night’s opening act, as he plays music from his debut album, 317, released ironically on March 17.

Gates at Cliff Castle Casino’s Stargazer Pavilion will open at 7 p.m. Tickets will cost $55, $65 or $85 depending on section, and are available at the Casino or online at: www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com.

Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free with a paid adult admission.

For more information, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/entertainment/stargazer-pavilion/darius-rucker.

