Feeding the hungry

Friday, April 28, Bread of Life Missions held its first Hunger No More fundraiser to raise money to build its own facility to feed the hungry each day. Dinner, raffle and door prizes were on the menu for the mission’s first event. But it’s not too late to contribute to the cause. Donations can also be accepted at the Bread of Life website: www.bolmaz.org.
