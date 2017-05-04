Fun at the Fair

The Verde Valley Fair opened Wednesday night and runs through Sunday. Slim & Curly rode in for the fair on the dusty trail from California and were popular with fair goers immediately. Here they laugh it up with Judy Hackelberg, left, and Sharon Russell. See Page 2 for a complete schedule of fair activities this weekend.
