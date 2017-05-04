Obituary: Demetrio Davila Perez 1942-2017

Demetrio Davila Perez, 74 of Cottonwood, passed away on April 30, 2017. He was born on November 22, 1942 to Jesus Davila and Visenta Perez.
A visitation for Demetrio will be held at his residence, 2430 S. Pipe Creek Drive in Cottonwood on Friday night, May 5, 2017 starting at 6 pm.
Mass will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood.
A more detailed obituary will be placed at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
