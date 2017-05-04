Obituary: Jayme Salazar

Jayme Salazar passed away in Prescott on April 28, 2017.

A visitation will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303 on Friday, May 5th from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood,

AZ 86326 at 10 on Saturday, May 6th, 2017.

Information provided by survivors.