Obituary: Jayme Salazar

Jayme Salazar passed away in Prescott on April 28, 2017.
A visitation will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303 on Friday, May 5th from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood,
AZ 86326 at 10 on Saturday, May 6th, 2017.
Information provided by survivors.
