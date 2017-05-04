Sedona Sunset Park toddler playground closed May 8-12

The Sunset Park toddler playground will be closed May 8-12 for remodeling. A grant from the Yavapai Apache Nation and a generous donation from the Sedona Oak Creek Canyon Lions Club will be used to replace aging playground equipment. Five new pieces of equipment will be installed: a climbing structure, play tunnel, spinner, spring rockers and bucket swings.

For safety, the toddler playground will be closed to the public during the May 8-12 construction period, but all other areas of the park – larger playground, ramadas, and grass fields – will remain open. The refurbished toddler playground is expected to reopen on Saturday, May 13.

Questions? Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 282-7098.