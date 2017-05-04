CAMP VERDE – Though the word entrepreneur comes from the French, it just seems that the idea of creating something special out of a good idea and a little hard work is an American invention.

In the next couple of weeks, five Camp Verde High School students will finish the school year as graduates of a pilot entrepreneurship program – EP for those who make a living with acronyms.

Seniors Cody Fant, Enrique Garcia, and Samuel Maynard, as well as juniors Nick Daniels and Preston Maynard have stuck it out this year as they have been led by the school’s graphic arts teacher Tina Scott.

Scott, who graduated in 1995, fondly recalls taking business and entrepreneur classes at the school when she was the age of the quintet.

“Somehow, the skills I achieved in resume writing, interviewing well, and just how to carry myself as a respectable citizen can be directly correlated to what I learned in business entrepreneur classes,” Scott says. “That is what I wanted for this team of young business hopefuls, that somewhere in their futures they glance over their shoulder and gratefully know their foundation here was built strong.”

See a need, fill a need

When the school’s entrepreneurship program met the district governing board in April, it wasn’t the end of a long journey. For these young men, it’s just starting.

“It was a realization that as a team, the boys and I have neared the finale of our time together, yet the brilliance of their future is now a reality,” Tina Scott said.

Scott’s goals when the program began this year were to introduce the methods of starting up and maintaining aspects of a business. This began with what Scott called “the business canvas model to accounting and the boots on the ground operations.”

But her primary objective was to “light a fire, then cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit” in the school’s students.

“Assuredly, these objectives have been met as is evidenced by the businesses several of our team have in motion, including preliminary talks with Town administration to seed a small tech/graphic design business operated by our team in the near future.”

‘See a need, fill a need’ is the program’s adopted slogan.

Combining talent with time

Scott approached several students at the begging of the school year about her plan for the entrepreneurship start-up class. One student, Enrique Garcia, admits that he went in with “low expectations.”

“I didn’t expect much, only because it was the start of a massive program,” said Garcia, who along with a few friends joined because they wanted to run their own graphic design and videography business.

“With no funding at the time, most of what we did in each Friday morning class involved us talking about what entrepreneurship is,” Garcia said. “Until guest speakers began to show and speak on their personal experience with their start-up and what to expect with everything that is to come.”

With each speaker, Garcia noticed in them a “sort of charisma.” And it gripped him.

“A method to their speaking that would put us in their shoes and have us learn through their past and current experiences,” Garcia said. “One of the greatest things about entrepreneurship [is] that the adventure never ends. It just keeps going until I decide I have reached my peak. Until the adventure ends and my heart wears out from all the endeavors that have taken a toll on my body physically, emotionally and mentally. That is why I have taken such a huge interest in entrepreneurship.”

Garcia described himself as “stuck between a rock and a hard place,” because not only would he like to study videography, film and photography, he is also attracted to computer engineering and computer science.

But Camp Verde’s entrepreneurship program “helped solidify my career choice in film,” Garcia said. “I have always loved capturing specific moments in more specific and creative ways and the editing process that goes along with putting a product together.”

Mind as greatest strength

Garcia, Fant and the Maynard brothers began the program with a desire to run their own graphic design and videography business. Said Fant, the school’s EP start-up has done more than taught him how to run a business.

“It has taught me how to use my mind as my greatest strength, pushing through the toughest times,” he said. “No matter how inconvenient or catastrophic it may get, to push forward and work hard for what I want, regardless of the size of the prize, as long as the prize is achieved, than I can be happy.”

Putting knowledge to work

Only 16, Nick Daniels is the EP team’s business minded participant. Since 2013, Daniels has run his own eBay store – which he calls N3Deals.

“This store really showed me how to be a good business owner and also customer service skills,” Daniels said.

But his involvement in the young entrepreneurship program has firmed up his plans to become a cinematographer.

Preston Maynard’s original plan for his junior year was to take the entrepreneur class at Yavapai College.

In fact, he was already signed up and ready to pay his fees when CVHS decided to pilot its start-up program.

“The world is changing, and the 9-5 job doesn’t cut it anymore, thus the way to go was through owning your own business,” Maynard said.

For Maynard, even more important that owning and operating his own business is to be a fighter pilot in the Air Force, and also “try and reach a general position within the Air Force military branch.”

But things he has learned through entrepreneurship training have “opened new paths for me to take as well as general leadership skills or project management skills, which can and will be beneficial in anything that I choose to do.”

