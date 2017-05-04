Verde Heritage 1928: Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

"'El Cinco de Mayo' in the Verde district was celebrated in Jerome, Clarkdale, Clemenceau and Cottonwood, in gala style, the favorites beginning early Saturday morning and continuing until far into the night. District police officials report that it was a quiet and orderly holiday with only a few instances marring the occasion and resulting in arrests."

CLUB DEDICATED: "Clarkdale broke forth in revelry taking the day to dedicate the new Mexican dance hall and swimming pool, the gift of the United Verde Copper Company, and located in the Mexican colony near the Barragan store. The principal speaker was Adolpho P. Pecina, of Phoenix, special agent of the Mexican government, who is making a special study of existing Mexican labor conditions in Arizona mines."

"Mr. Pecina addressed the gathering at the Plaza in Jerome Saturday evening. His talk was directed toward Mexican patriotism, respect for the United States and devotion to employers."

"He talked at length on safety first in the mines and was loud in his praise of the United Verde and United Verde Extension companies for granting their employees a two-day respite to celebrate 'Cinco de Mayo.'"

"The Clarkdale program also featured an address by Secundino Cornejo, representing the Clarkdale Mexican colony. Barragan's band furnished music."

"Clemenceau and Cottonwood united and were entertained in addition to the speaking program with music furnished by Miss Mary Giordano an her juvenile orchestra."

"In each community various contests took place with declared winners receiving prIzes. Flags of the United States and Mexico unfurled from sidewalks and buildings dressed the district in festival style."

(Verde Copper News; Tuesday, May 8, 1928; page 1.)