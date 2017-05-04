Verde River Watershed Conference May 10-11

The Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference May 10-11, 2017. This two-day event will kick-off with Verde Watershed Field Trips on Wednesday, May 10, where participants can select from of a dozen field trips that will be led by local watershed experts across the Verde Watershed. On Thursday, May 11, The Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference will be held at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, in historic Clarkdale, Arizona.

Conference attendees will be welcomed by Mr. Vincent Randall, Elder of the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Keynote speaker Sarah Porter of the ASU Kyl Center for Water Policy to address The Price of Water Uncertainty. Additional conference speakers include: SPR’s, Greg Kornrumph, The Nature Conservancy’s Kim Schonek, and Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski with closing remarks from Chip Davis, Deputy District Director for Congressmen Tom O’Halleran. The conference speakers and sessions will bring participants into the folds of the state of the Verde River Watershed centered around discussions on Sustaining Flows, Restoring Habitat, and Building Community. A conference program with full list of speaker is available here.

Field trips highlight the Verde River Watershed’s recreation, ecology, hydrology, restoration, wildlife, and community. Trips will take participants from the Verde River headwaters in Prescott, and throughout the watershed on the Verde Valley Railroad in Perkinsville, on guided tours of Oak Creek Canyon and Fossil Creek, and on a kayak trip on the Verde River in Clarkdale. Other trips include birding at Sedona Wetlands and Page Springs; the Verde River at Yavapai Apache Nation; a tour of Tavasci Marsh at Tuzigoot National Monument; and tours of Verde River restoration sites with VWRC and The Nature Conservancy.

This event is held to bring together the broad network of partners, community members, local leadership, scientists, restoration practitioners, business owners, and all other river enthusiasts who have a vested interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $35 for entry to the two-day event and include access to field trips and conference activities, with only two of the 12 field trips planned having an extra cost (see registration for details).

Sponsors of The Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference include: The Walton Family Foundation, SRP, APS, National Park Service, Salt River Materials Group, Town of Clarkdale, Freeport McMoRan, The Nature Conservancy, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Yavapai County, Oak Creek Watershed Council, City of Cottonwood, Town of Camp Verde, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, American Rivers, Nextwest Consulting, and the Tamarisk Coalition.

VWRC invites all of you—our community, partners and friends—to join us for this inaugural event, and contribute to its success. Visit http://www.verderivergreenway.org to see The Verde River: State of the Watershed event schedule, registration, and sponsor information.

To become a sponsor of this event, or regarding any questions or concerns, please contact Laura Jones, Conference Planner, at laura@verderivergreenway.org , or (928) 451-6860.