Water restrictions temporarily suspended in Jerome

JEROME -- The Jerome Town Code provides that Level 1 water restrictions go into effect automatically as of May 1 each year, requiring certain water conservation measures; however, in light of the Town’s current adequate water flows, those restrictions have been suspended until further notice. The Town will closely monitor the flows and water levels in their storage tanks, and if mandatory restrictions become necessary, notifications will be made in accordance with the Code.
“In order to avoid the need to place mandatory restrictions on our water use,” Town Manager Candace Gallagher said, “we are encouraging our residents to conserve water to the greatest extent possible.”
Water saving tips have been posted on the Town’s website and Facebook page, and included in their May-June newsletter.
