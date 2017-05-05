Prescott Valley Police searching for missing teen

Prescott Valley Police are asking the community for help in locating a missing teen.
Spokesman Jerry Ferguson said Lianna Lefler is “endangered.”
Lefler, 18, was last seen Saturday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley
“This is currently being investigated by our police detectives,” said PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman.
Lefler is five feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, wears eyeglasses, and may be wearing a dark hoodie and brown ski cap.
Anyone with information about Lefler’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 928-772-9267.
