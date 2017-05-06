Letter carrier food drive celebrates 25th anniversary

COTTONWOOD –May 13 marks the 25th anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving - the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers. This year is no different for the letter carriers in the Verde Valley and Sedona.

Cottonwood city letter carrier, Brian Boudreau will be celebrating his 22nd year as coordinator of the annual food drive.

“It is amazing to see year after year, how the community comes together for this food drive,” Boudreau said.

“The first year that Cottonwood participated in the food drive, we collected about 400 lbs of food. It went to the Old Town Mission. In the coming years other food banks throughout the Verde Valley and Sedona have joined in on the annual food drive.

Since then, the amount of food collected has increased almost every year. Last year Cottonwood collected over 20,000 lbs. Over 38,000 lbs in the Verde Valley and Sedona.”

Over 80 million pounds were collected nationwide in 2016. Over 1.5 billion pounds in the 24 year history of the drive.

Boudreau says, “Without the hard work of the city letter carrier’s, highway contract carriers, rural carriers, and the countless volunteers from all the local food banks, this food drive could not have the success that it has sustained all these years.”

The Old Town Mission and Rising Hope Food Pantry will again be working together to help make this food drive a success. Bread of Life Mission of Camp Verde, Sedona Food bank, Cornville Food Bank will be working with their local post office for this year’s food drive.

“All food collected will stay in the community. None of it will leave the Verde Valley,” says Boudreau.

Hunger has no face. The need for food donations is great. Currently, 49 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million are children. More than 5 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

“We do not always know who needs help. It could be your friend, neighbor, or even a coworker,” says Boudreau.

“Giving to the food drive is very simple. In the next few days, all residents will receive a post card with info

The post office will have containers in their lobbies for drop off donations.