Obituary: Steve Fekete 1938-2017

Jump to content
Steve Fekete July 28, 1938 – April 17, 2017
He is survived by his wife Mae & son Steven. There will be no public services
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 Camp Verde Bugle and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.