CAMP VERDE – It’s all in the execution.

Tuesday, the governing board of Camp Verde Unified School District could accept the district’s Strategic Plan draft as what Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin calls a “living, evolving document.”

“You always have to adjust,” Dr. Goodwin says. “As more details come in, you readjust. You always have to be flexible.”

But there’s one thing Dr. Goodwin says he’s not willing to bend on – his kids.

With more than 1,600 students, Camp Verde Unified School District is all about its kids, he said. And their choices.

The student toolbox

Before voting to accept the district’s draft of the strategic plan, the governing board will also vote whether to accept the Student Toolbox as a part of the plan.

The toolbox, as Dr. Goodwin says, is what the district wants its students “to look like.”

Called Project Blank Slate, the student toolbox includes the following:

-Leadership

-Problem solver

-Effective communicator

-Functional Literacy

-Computer literacy

-Experience personal success

-American citizenship

-Teamwork

-Lifelong learner

-Global citizenship

Mission – and vision

The draft copy of the district’s Strategic Plan says “providing students a safe and caring environment in which knowledge, skills and attitudes enable learners to become productive citizens: respect, integrity, positive relationships, and accountability.”

So, how is this accomplished?

“We’ve got to find the kids’ passions,” Dr. Goodwin says. “What makes them want to get up in the morning? The best solution for a student’s academic success is choices. That’s how you help them graduate, and be more productive citizens.”

The CVUSD vision, according to the plan’s draft, will “foster confidence, excellence, integrity and a sense of belonging.”

“Our district will ensure each learner studies a challenging, academic and relevant curriculum which enhances social, emotional, physical and ethical development,” the draft states. “Our district will work in partnership with all families and the community as an organization of engaged, motivated lifelong learners.”

Also on Tuesday’s agenda

The CVUSD governing board is expected to go into executive session for “discussion and possible action regarding pending or contemplated litigation or settlement negotiations to avoid or resolve litigation” regarding the board’s position on “funding recuperation from Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education (V’ACTE).”

The board will also discuss the upcoming Intergovernmental Agreement with V’ACTE.

On May 9, the Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board will hold its regular session at 7 p.m. in the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42