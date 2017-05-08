2nd annual Verde Valley Wine Festival announces full participant list, highlights

The 2nd Annual Verde Valley Wine Festival, presented by Four Eight Wineworks in collaborative partnership with the non-profit arts organization, Made in Clarkdale, is Northern Arizona’s premier wine and culinary event of the year. The event returns to the Clarkdale Town Park in historic Clarkdale, Arizona over Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13 and May 14, 2017 from 1 PM - 5 PM.

“The Verde Valley Wine Festival is a wonderful example of a community collaboration, not just in the Verde Valley, but statewide,”said David Baird, Festival Director. “The event brings together such rich and diverse talent; from winemakers, chefs and breweries to fine food purveyors, artists, local businesses and local governments. In just its second year, this truly is becoming a signature regional event we are excited to share with locals and out-of-town visitors alike.”

The previously announced line-up of 14 wineries has changed to 15 participating wineries with the addition of Arizona Stronghold Vineyards. The Verde Valley Wine Festival is proud to have all participating Arizona wineries serving wines made only from Arizona grapes.

-Four Eight Wineworks (Clarkdale, AZ)

-Arizona Stronghold Vineyards (Cottonwood, AZ)

-Bodega Pierce / Saeculum Cellars (Clarkdale, AZ)

-Burning Tree Cellars (Cottonwood, AZ)

-Caduceus Cellars (Jerome, AZ)

-Callaghan Vineyards (Sonoita, AZ)

-Chateau Tumbleweed (Clarkdale, AZ)

-Dos Cabezas Wineworks (Sonoita, AZ)

-Fire Mountain Wines (Cottonwood, AZ)

-Hidden Hand (Cottonwood, AZ)

-Merkin Vineyards (Cottonwood, AZ)

-Oddity Wine Collective (Clarkdale, AZ)

-Passion Cellars (Willcox, AZ)

-Sand Reckoner Vineyards (Willcox, AZ)

-Southwest Wine Center (Clarkdale, AZ)

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is pleased to announce its full list of 2017 participants:

-[POPPED] Artisan Popcorn

-Boat House Bar & Grill

-Charlotte’s Gourmet Fudge

-Colt 804 Grill

-Desert Indulgence Fine Chocolates

-Elgin Distillery

-Freak N’Brewing Company

-Hamilton Distillers

-Good Omen Bottling

-JJ’s Pantry

-J Wine Bistro

-Little Moo’s Gourmet Market

-Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria

-The Mine Cafe

-Oak Creek Apple Company

-O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

-Randall’s Restaurant

-Rawr Bakery

-RIOT in Old Town

-Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila

-The State Bar

-THAT Brewery

-Three Wells Distilling Co.

-Uncle Bear’s Brewery

-Untamed Confections

-Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders

-Whole Foods - Sedona

-Wil’s Grill

-Yaquis Taqueria

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is presented with the support of Event Partners: Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Verve Events & Tents, and Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria.

The event is also Sponsored by the following fine Verde Valley businesses: Puscifer - The Store (T-Shirt Sponsor), One for the Verde, Verde Valley Wine Consortium, Russ Lyon & Sotheby’s International Realty, Sterling Financial Services, Mountain Gate Homes, 10-12 Lounge, Larry Green Chevrolet, Backus Building, Yavapai Broadcasting, Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group, Sedona Monthly, Local First Arizona, Wevo Sedona/Verde Valley, Town of Clarkdale, City of Cottonwood, Jerome Chamber of Commerce, Sedona Now, An Old Town Flower Shoppe, and Sysco Arizona.

Participating Hotels offering 10% off for festival attendees: Cottonwood Hotel, Little Daisy Motel, Connor Hotel, La Petite Sedona, Clarkdale Lodge, and Tavern Hotel.

Additional highlights of the 2nd Annual Verde Valley Wine Festival include:

Exclusive Five Course Dinner & Wine Pairing at Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria on Friday, May 12th at 6 PM for Platinum V.I.P. Attendees ($185/person-includes V.I.P. ticket to festival). Dinner presented by Chef Chris Smith with wine pairings presented by the Arizona Vignerons Alliance. Entertainment will feature local blues guitarist, Leon J, and his dinner show “Red, White, and Blues: A Journey Through the Revolution of Blues.”

11:00 AM mini-viticulture workshop for V.I.P. attendees on both Saturday May 13 & Sunday May 14 with Arizona wine industry experts and winemakers, Kent Callaghan (Callaghan Vineyards) and Todd Bostock (Dos Cabezas WineWorks) and a welcome toast with Winemaker, Viticulturist, and Event Host, Maynard James Keenan (Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards), followed by a V.I.P. early hour of sampling in the festival from 12 PM - 1 PM

Saturday’s Musical Performances: P.K. Gregory from 12-1 PM, What’s the Big Idea? from 1:15-2:45 PM and Shri Blues Band from 3:00-4:30 PM.

Sunday’s Musical Performances: Sarah Chapman from 12-1 PM, What’s the Big Idea? from 1:15-2:45 PM and Thunder and Lightnin’ from 3:00-4:30 PM.

Blind Wine Taste-Testing hosted by One for the Verde and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

Local artists from Made in Clarkdale showcasing and selling their artworks and crafts inside the festival.

A Raffle to benefit the mission of Made in Clarkdale, which is a registered 501(c) non-profit organization, that supports the Arts and Art Education in Clarkdale and the Verde Valley, AZ.

Interactive Community Art Project presented by Journey of JOY Gatherings and Events. We are excited to have this fun, collaborative art project inside the festival that everyone can participate and help create a finished painting for the VVWF!

EXHIBITORS: Arizona Copper Art Museum, Eagle Eye Barrels & More, Galina Fine Jewelers, Pawz On Main, Practical Art, Pure Romance, Rooftop Solar, Sedona Wellness, SeneGence, Tahoe Kitchen Co., and Verde Valley Archaeology Center..

2017 VERDE VALLEY WINE FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, May 13, 2017 and Sunday, May 14, 2017

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM, General Admission.

V.I.P. Experience: Viticulture Workshop & Welcome Toast from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM and Early Admission for V.I.P. Ticket-holders at 12:00 PM-1:00 PM.

Where: Clarkdale Town Park in Historic Clarkdale, Arizona

Cost: General Admission: $35 for one day or $55 for two days | VIP: $125 & Platinum VIP: $185. There may be limited day-of-event sales for $45/General Admission at the door if the event is not sold out.

Online: www.verdevalleywinefestival.com

Phone: (928) 649-2007

Facebook: www.fb.com/VerdeValleyWineFestival

Twitter: @VVWineFestival

Instagram: @VerdeValleyWineFestival

Event Hashtags: #VVWF #ArizonaWine

ABOUT THE VERDE VALLEY WINE FESTIVAL:

Presented by Four Eight Wineworks in collaborative partnership with the non-profit organization, Made in Clarkdale, the event highlights the community of Clarkdale and the Verde Valley at large over Mother’s Day Weekend, with the goal of featuring the finest Arizona wineries, breweries, spirits, and restaurants that are committed to creating homegrown products. The event will also feature live music from Arizona bands, a blind taste-testing run by One for the Verde and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, art produced by Made in Clarkdale artists, and a raffle to benefit Made in Clarkdale.

Tickets for the Verde Valley Wine Festival are now on sale at VerdeValleyWineFestival.com through Friday, May 12, 2017 or until sold out.

ABOUT FOUR EIGHT WINEWORKS

Four Eight Wineworks: Wine-makers cooperative, incubator, passion vortex, and metaphorical leg-up. Ground zero for the infinite possibilities and paths each of our individual tenants will manifest. Founded in 2013, Four Eight Wineworks intends to keep vintner talent in Arizona by providing the resources needed for high quality production.

ABOUT MADE IN CLARKDALE

Made In Clarkdale inspires, educates, energize, and facilitate the arts for all ages; bringing joy and prosperity to our greater community. Made in Clarkdale is a non-profit organization that serves as a venue to display the creative talents of the residents, college students, and workers of Clarkdale in all forms of art. Established in 1986, MIC has been a home to the community’s creative expression and community spirit, in Clarkdale and the Verde Valley.