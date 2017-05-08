Debbie Clemens Mother’s Day exhibition set for May 12-13

Debbie & Roger Clemens return to Sedona this Mother’s Day weekend to exhibit Debbie’s very popular Highest Angel Jewelry Collection at Andrea Smith Gallery. Possibly most known as the wife of a legendary baseball player, Debbie Clemens has made a name for herself with her jewelry line, including Magical Magnetics and her Highest Angel collection, with profits benefitting children.

Debbie has always embraced an inner love for creating and a deep desire to lead a balanced life filled with family, fitness, fashion and fun. Roger Clemens describes his wife as “his creative half”, and enthusiastically supports her ventures.



Her passions for creating led her to launching her first jewelry line – Magical Mystery of Magnetics. The magnetic beads in her jewelry are said to have healing properties. Best seller Metatron is the highest angel, and includes everything God has created in one sacred geometric shape.

The chakras (made of Swarovski crystals) are important because they create harmony and balance. Debbie’s jewelry lines embody her love of unique fashion, her lifelong commitment to a healthy being, and represent her devotion to positive energies and a balanced life.

Meet Debbie & Roger, and see what new surprises she unveils, at the Andrea Smith Gallery on Friday, May 12th 5:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, May 13th 12:00-4:00 PM. For details call 928-203-9002, or email: fineart@andreasmithgallery.com.