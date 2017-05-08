Emily Dickinson biopic ‘A Quiet Passion’ opens May 12

Music Box Films Presents A Quiet Passion, which opens Friday, May 12 at Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The film is directed and written by Terence Davies (Distant Voices, Still Lives, The Long Day Closes, The House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea). It stars Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City, James White,) Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Pride and Prejudice), Duncan Duff and Keith Carradine

Cynthia Nixon delivers a triumphant performance as Emily Dickinson as she personifies the wit, intellectual independence and pathos of the poet whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. Acclaimed British director Terence Davies (House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea) exquisitely evokes Dickinson’s deep attachment to her close-knit family along with the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended in her poetry.

A Quiet Passion reunites Davies with his Deep Blue Sea cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister to create a luminous rendering of the poet’s universe.

Emily Dickinson was born in Amherst, Massachusetts. Not publicly recognized during her lifetime, her first volume of works was published posthumously in 1890 after her family discovered forty hardbound volumes containing nearly 1,800 poems.

The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City will present the exhibition, “I’m Nobody! Who are you? The Life and Poetry of Emily Dickinson,” from January 20 through May 21, 2017, featuring nearly one hundred rarely seen items, including manuscripts and letters in the poet’s hand.

Written and Directed by Terence Davies. Starring Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Jodhi May, Catherine Bailey, Emma Bell, Duncan Duff, and Keith Carradine. Cinematography by Florian Hoffmeister. Production Design by Merijn Sep. Costume Design by Catherine Marchand.

Produced by Roy Boulter and Sol Papadopoulos. A Music Box Films release.