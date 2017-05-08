Find your rhythm at Taiko’s workshop

Since ancient times, Taiko rhythms set the heartbeat in motion, expressing the melodies and pulse of mother earth. This Taiko workshop focuses on the basics of playing Taiko under the theme of ‘finding your own rhythm” on Saturday May 13th from 1-3pm

Including a brief history of taiko, participants learn a song based on fundamental stance, rhythms, and technique, the principle ideas on taiko. Exploring your own sound and listening to your heartbeats, your afternoon workshop will culminate in a group ‘performance’.

Ken Koshio is a world class Japanese Taiko drummer. Taiko is a Japanese style of percussion, which combines music, movement and spirit. Ken pushes the boundaries of Taiko through various collaborations, creating a totally authentic and unique style of music. His productions are amazing and powerful for performers and audience alike.

Ken’s musical destiny began in Nagoya, Japan. Influenced and inspired by rock music during his formative years he sang and played guitar. At the age of 28, Ken migrated to the United States to pursue his dream to develop his voice and instrumentation in a broad musical setting.

In 2004, Ken settled in Phoenix and began playing Japanese music. It was here he explored the spiritual origins of his Japanese heritage and began blending those roots with his love for American blues, folk, and rock music.

This passion heavily influenced his musical compilations and as a result, Ken Koshio is a truly unique performing artist. Winner of Music Artist, Mayor’s Arts Awards 2015, Ken continues to perform throughout Japan annually.

Taiko Drumming echoes with a sound that could only come from soulful and powerful spirits, which resonates with your heartbeat, connecting people across cultures and to our planet. The two men performing in Saturday 11th both love their music and share a passion to cross cultural boundaries.

There are many facets when it comes to sharing and playing Taiko. The drum’s vibrations can be both stress-relieving and invigorating.

Those participating in Taiko can expect a physical core workout, but even just those in an audience will come away with an experience that will open the mind to a unique genre of music and philosophy of Taiko.

Ken brings all of the drums and guides you through an energizing workout for your body and soul. Please come share the joy of playing Taiko at Sedona Hub in Saturday May 13th at 1-3pm. No taiko experience is necessary only a willingness to play!

If you go...

Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Ground Rd)

What: Taiko Drumming Workshop

When: Saturday May 13 1-3pm

Fee: Workshop Adults $20/Students $15

Please make reservations at info@kenkoshio.com or call 480-747-5878

More Information: www.kenkoshio.com