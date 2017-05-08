Musicians to rock Main Stage

On Friday, May 12 local favorite DJ Johnny K once again brings his twice-a-month dance party to Main Stage in Cottonwood. For well over a year Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free and begins at 9pm.

On Saturday, May 13 local metal and hard rock promoters Syntheticide Entertainment bring “Radioaktive Wasteland” to the venue. The hard rock show will feature the debut performance of new band Elysian Drive. The show also serves as the CD Release of their new album, “Backlash.” Joining Elysian Drive will be Cottonwood’s own Oath to Ashes as well as Prescott metal band Came to Conquer. All attendees will receive a copy of Elysian Drive’s new album. The event is $10 with doors at 7:30pm and show at 8pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays 10am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.