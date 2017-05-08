New Music: May 10, 2017

Danzig – Black Laden Crown

Nuclear Blast America

Following on his historic reunion with the classic MISFITS lineup attended by record numbers at last year’s Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago, Black Laden Crown, 50 minutes of long-awaited brand new DANZIG music, will be released mid-May on Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Tracks include: Black Laden Crown, Eyes Ripping Fire, Devil on Hwy 9, Last Ride, The Witching Hour, But a Nightmare, Skulls & Daisies, Blackness Falls, Pull the Sun.

Girlpool – Powerplant

Anti/Epitaph

Life has been a whirl for Girlpool since the release of their acclaimed 2015 debut Before the World Was Big. Shortly before the record came out, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker relocated from their hometown of Los Angeles all the way across the country to Philadelphia, where they quickly became embedded in the local D.I.Y. scene. Girlpool made their mark with a spare, simple sound — two guitars and two voices, with absolutely nothing else accompanying them. But on their new album, Powerplant, they’re trying something else. They’re playing with a full band.

Tracks include: 123, Sleepless, Corner Store, Your Heart, Kiss and Burn, Fast Dust, Powerplant, High Rise, Soup, She Goes By, It Gets More Blue.

Todd Rundgren – White Knight

Cleopatra

Veteran producer, pioneering performer and legendary songwriter Todd Rundgren returns with a 2017 album featuring a stellar line-up of all-star guest performers! White Knight showcases Rundgren’s incredibly diverse range of styles from soulful art rock to ambient synth pop and includes performances from Rundgren’s equally diverse musical companions.

Tracks include: I Got Your Back, Chance for Us, Beginning (Of the End), Tin Foil Hat, Look at Me, Let’s Do This, That Could Have Been Me, Deaf Ears.

Zac Brown Band – Welcome Home

New Elektra

GRAMMY-Award winningZacBrownBandwill release ‘WELCOME HOME,’ theband’s new album and their first release on Southern Ground/ Elektra Records. Produced by GRAMMY-Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and In The Arena Productions, and recorded at Southern Ground Nashville studio, ‘WELCOME HOME’ is what thebandcalls not only a return to their roots, but also a return to ‘The Foundation,’ theband’s debut album that is now 5X platinum.

Tracks include: Roots, Real Thing, Long Haul, 2 Places at 1 Time, Family Table, My Old Man, Start Over, Your Majesty, Trying To Drive, All The Best.