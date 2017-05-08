Relics hosts Arabian Dance Festival, dinner show

One night only! Come to Relics Restaurant at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 for Sedona’s Arabian Dance Showcase Show of the year.

‘Sedona Raqs’, produced by Sedona resident Carrie Konyha of Lotus Studio and White Lotus School of Arabian Dance, is a theatrical dance show featuring celebrated dancers hailing from all corners of Arizona to present the authentic and contemporary fusion dances of Egypt, Turkey, India and beyond!

‘Raqs’ being the Arabic word for ‘Dance’, is the inspiration for the name of this year’s festival. The Saturday evening showcase show is just one of the highlights happening as a part of this day-long, annual event produced by Carrie. This Festival draws many people to Sedona for the day from neighboring cities and towns.

The Sedona Raqs Belly Dance Festival features 5 mini workshops with professional Middle Eastern dance artists from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and a Shopping Bazaar from10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Dancers from throughout Arizona will be selling dance costuming, jewelry, accessories, and more. It’s free for all to come and shop in the Bazaar. Mini workshops are $15 pre-paid or $20 at the door. For more event details and to pre-register for workshops visit http://sedonabellydance.com/?page_id=2466.

The Sedona Raqs Festival includes a full-length dinner show featuring performances by twenty spectacular dancers that is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to come to the show. Show time is 7 p.m. at Relics Restaurant. Relics is located at 3235 West 89A in West Sedona. Tickets are $10 with dinner entrée purchase or $15 show only. The show is expected to sell out so make your dinner reservations early. Reservations are required if dinner is desired. Seating is general admission without a dinner reservation. Call Relics Restaurant for reservations at (928) 282-1593.

If You Go…

• What: Sedona Raqs Belly Dance Festival & Dinner Show

• When: Saturday, May 13th, 7 p.m. Dinner Show

• Where: Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse, 3235 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona

• How Much: $10 with purchase of dinner entree or $15 show only

• More Info: Reservations required if dinner is desired. 928-282-1593, www.relicsrestaurant.com