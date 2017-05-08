Sedona Hub features Verde Valley School Jazz Ensemble

The Verde Valley School Jazz Ensemble began its trajectory back in September of 2016 under music director Kevin Robb, an internationally recognized saxophonist recently arrived from Spain, and on Friday May 12 you can see them perform at The Sedona Hub at 7:30 PM.

Composed of students from all over the world including Vietnam, Germany, Spain, China, and the USA, along with several faculty members, this fifteen-piece band plays music from classic Ellington jazz charts to Latin standards to versions of rock or pop songs.

The group features brass, woodwind, strings and rhythm section instruments, as well as vocalists, so be ready to enjoy an evening of music with the swingingest high school students in town.

Program selections will be made from : Moten Swing, Evil Ways, The Girl from Ipanema, Don´t Get Around, Much Anymore, On Broadway, That Old Black Magic, I Got You, Blue Bossa, I´m Beginning to See the Light, Don´t Know Why and All About That Bass.

Musicians include faculty Lianne Lydum, Kevin Robb, Maria Marin and Caleb Kulfan with students Xander Kraus, McLean, Jimmy Wang, Stefanie Kroenert, H. Trang Phan, Victor Robb Martin, Jason Tan, Kingston Robinson, Marco Huang, Angelo Primavera, Laura Robb Martin, and vocals from Marti Follestad-Jutilla and Galen Coburn-Amadio.

Verde Valley School, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018, delivers academic excellence through the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum which students and their parents opt to take knowing that it offers them greater benefits and options when applying for college. Add to that the accolade of “#15 best boarding school in the US” (Town and Country), and you understand why VVS makes for such an attractive choice of school.

But VVS is more than a boarding school. About 20% of its student population is made up of local day students who flourish in the small class size so conducive to personal learning and development.

These students are gifted with unparalleled experiences here at VVS that immerse them in cultural integration, community service and experiential learning that all endow students with capabilities they never knew they had, nor would they have the opportunity to discover, without the magical VVS touch.

Celebrate with this global, multi-generational band of musicians at Sedona Hub, located at 525B Posse Ground Road, next to the Skate Park.

Admission is free although donations will be gratefully accepted in support of Verde Valley School’s Music Program. For more information please contact Verde Valley School at 928-284-2272.

If you go:

What: Verde Valley School Jazz Ensemble

When: Friday May 12 at 7.30pm

Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Ground Rd)

Donations Accepted.