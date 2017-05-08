Sedona Public Library presents ‘Ghost Towns of WWII: Arizona’s Historic Military Sites’

Sedona Public Library will present “Ghost Towns of World War II: Arizona’s Historic Military Sites,” an Arizona Humanities program, on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. in the Si Birch Community Room.

When America entered World War II, Arizona’s sparse population and mild weather made it an ideal location for training facilities and prisoner of war camps.

By war’s end, Arizona had trained more pilots than any other state, hosted the country’s largest POW camp, and was part of the largest military training grounds in history.



This presentation, by Erik Berg, uses photographs and first-hand accounts to describe Arizona’s war-time role by focusing on the stories of those World War II sites in Arizona that still have significant remaining features from the war period.

Raised in Flagstaff, Erik Berg is an award-winning historian and writer with a special interest in the early 20th Century Southwest and the impact of science and technology.



He has contributed to several books and his work has appeared in the Journal of Arizona History, Arizona Highways and Sedona Magazine. Berg is a past-president of the Grand Canyon Historical Society, and currently lives in Phoenix.

The presentation is offered as part of Read Around Sedona, a community reading program, which has inspired hundreds of community members to read the same book as their neighbors, friends, colleagues, and families, and join Library discussions and events.

This is the last event in Read Around Sedona, all stemming from the novel “House of Apache Fires,” a WWII thriller set in northern Arizona and war-torn Germany, by local author Morgan Jameson.

This free program is generously funded by the Arizona Humanities and is open to the public. Sedona Public Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona.



For more information visit www.sedonalibrary.org or call the Library at 928-282-7714, ext 114