Take an Old Town Stroll for May’s Second Saturday Art Walk

Enjoy the beautiful spring weather with a visit to Old Town Cottonwood for Second Saturday Art Walk on May 13th, from 6-9. Stop by the great collection of shops, galleries, restaurants and wineries, get to know your local businesses and enjoy some great art!

For more information contact the individual business or email secondsatoldtown@gmail.com.

Old Town Frame Company

Enjoy the fantastic works of local artist Janet Weaver during May’s Second Saturday Art Walk in Old Town Cottonwood. We are happy to bring to you 17 new pieces of her amazing hyper realistic oil and acrylic paintings, in addition to our current collection and ongoing display of her series, “Summer Sizzle”. If you are familiar with her work, then you know this is a display you will not want to miss. If you are not familiar with her work, then be sure to go to Old Town Frame Company Saturday, May 13th from 6-9pm! Live music with Steve Easterling, snacks and wine plus a free raffle for an original Janet Weaver painting! For a little insight into Janet’s inspiration, we have included her artist’s statement here.



“I’m one of the lucky ones. ‘Art’ called to me early in life and gave me a passion that has endured all these years. It stirred my imagination, taught me to be observant, to daydream, and gave a desire to capture it all in one way or another. Inspiration can range from the most simple object or folded fabric to a very detailed idea in my head. Light, color combinations on a plate of fruit can all inspire a future painting. After a lifetime of creating art, my eyes have been trained to catch details when they unfold within sight. To keep from being bored, or boring, I have four basic subject matter ideas that I float between. Still Life, Figures (some portraits), Florals, and Imaginary. Art, what a treasure, I can take it with me, or find it, anywhere I go.”

3 Kings Kasbar

On March 13th, 3 Kings Kasbar, one of Cottonwood’s newest additions to the restaurant scene, will be a great stop for Second Saturday Art Walk. Enjoy the art of Bear Schultz and Steven Schultz while trying specialty Craft Cocktails and Tapas/World style cuisine; all handmade in our kitchen with ingredients from our own herb garden. Take in the music of Catywampus from our beautiful spacious outdoor patio with fire pits and comfortable seating, while looking inside to a Mediterranean themed bar with lounge style seating. Epiphany on Pima, the large sister building next door, doubles as an event hall, an art gallery and soon -interactive art! Please come try a refreshing cocktail and delicious food while admiring wondrous art and great music!



Adobe Group Realty

On May 13th from 1-5pm, Amazon Best Selling local Author Tim McKeever will be holding a book signing for his mystery novel, “The Gumdrop House Affair.” The Adobe Group Realty office is located at 918 N. Main St, Suite A.

Arizona Stronghold Arizona Stronghold Tasting Room is featuring art by our local favorite woodworker, Graham Scott. Check out his wood-burned mandalas on birch panels stained with watercolor and handmade ukuleles. Then, stay for a glass of Arizona wine on our garden patio and listen to singer, songwriter and Arizona native Sarah Chapman for her unique acoustic, indie-folk, and rock/pop influenced music.

Hart of AZ Gallery

For Art Walk, Hart of AZ Art Gallery is featuring artists Debbie Gallagher and Vada Lovato as collaborating artists. They will talk about their art and how they collaborate. You must see this beautiful art, truly so amazing! YARROW will be entertaining us with their original music from 6 pm to 8 pm. Come meet the artists and enjoy fantastic music from one of our own artists! We will have a raffle ongoing this month for an original pastel, done by Artist Helen McLuckie. Come see what the raffle is all about!

Pink Rain/Treasure Junkies

The Root Doctors will be playing on Second Saturday Art Walk from 6-9pm, sponsored by Treasure Junkies and Pink Rain Boutique. At last month’s event the band drew quite a crowd that danced until the last song. So come take in some great outdoor music and check out Pink Rain Boutique’s design dresses and t-shirts that have become well known, wearable pieces of art!

Treasure Junkies and All Things Creative are now combined into one newly opened shop next to the book store and features art & hand crafted work by locals. Functional art on furniture, handmade furniture, hand painted garments, fine art in oil and prints, local photography, sculptures and more.

Manheim Galley and ARC Contemporary Fine Art

Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art will be hosting Magda Gluszek for her 2nd Anniversary Solo Exhibition, “Looking Inward” consisting of 11 new ceramic figure sculptures. Opening Reception is May 13th with the artists Reception to be held May 20th.

We are also delighted to be introducing Helen Padilla to the gallery with her recent Clay and Ink Scratchboard Etchings, a preview of some of Ben Roti’s sculptures for his upcoming exhibition, TBA,

and Novie Trump’s ceramic reliquary pieces.