Camp Verde man succumbs to injuries in I-17 rollover

CAMP VERDE – Around 3:19 p.m. May 5, the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a single rollover fatality on I-17 at milepost 290.3 near Camp Verde.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as Lyle Prat, 66, of Camp Verde.

A news release from DPS stated that the driver was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled for unknown reasons into the median.

“The subject was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” said DPS Captain G. R. Manera in the release.

According to the release, the vehicle involved had been attempt to locate as a possible DUI driver around several locations in the Camp Verde area earlier in the afternoon.