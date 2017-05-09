Emergency crews rescue woman who fell while fishing

Sunday, the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a rescue assignment at East Tuzigoot Road and found a 77-year-old female who had fallen while fishing. “Medical survey revealed a possible broken arm and minor head injury,” said Fire Chief Nazih Hazime in a news release. The woman was mobilized and transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by Verde Valley Ambulance Company, the release continued. The Clarkdale Police Department also assisted VVFD. “A reminder to our residents is to be careful while walking on uneven terrain, wear proper foot ware, and use a Cain or walking sticks for stability,” said Hazime.