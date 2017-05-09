At the Hop, At the Farm, at Camp Verde Schools

Our National Honor Society Induction Ceremony was a huge success. So proud of our new inductees.

Prom was amazing. Thanks so much to the staff, the Schafers, and the McReynolds family for helping make this special night an incredible one for our students.

Mr. Malloy’s science students have completed work on their sundials and they look awesome.

Our cabinetry students are working on their final projects. Mr. Lawrence taught his Earth Science students how to create and use a climograph. Part of the culinary final experience is to properly create a French omelet. Our Biology students are working on their garden cress assignment.



Senior project presentations will be May 9-11 in the library.

A combined band and choir concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 10 in the Phillip England Auditorium.

The CVHS Concert Choir Spring Recital will be held at 7 p.m. May 12 in the Phillip England Auditorium.

Teacher Appreciation Week

It was a great week at Camp Verde Middle School. This week was Teacher Appreciation Week across the country. Mr. Howe treated his staff to homemade cookies on Monday made by Kim Mulcaire. On Tuesday, he bought Gabriela’s Mexican food for lunch, then it was Babe’s barbeque on Wednesday, and on Thursday Mr. Howe provided breakfast burritos for the staff meeting.

Eighth grade Math has been talking about roller coasters and their design. By creating scatter plots, then using an online calculator to determine the line of best fit, the students have been able to predict the relationship between drop height and speed and duration and track length. They are starting to understand how scatter plots and lines of best fit can be used to make predictions about the relationship between two variables.

This week, eighth grade Language Arts students presented demonstration speeches. Speeches began last Thursday and will finish out the school year.

This last month in gifted, the students have been diligently working on researching different countries throughout the world. We finish the project with a world dinner where there were 28 different countries represented.

The sixth grade Language Arts classes are deep into their book, The Hatchet. Each chapter seems to leave us with a cliffhanger. The study packet that goes with each chapter is preparing us for The Hatchet final exam that will be next week.

Career day on Thursday was a huge success. The students were really interested in listening to Deputy Toporek and asked him many questions. They also enjoyed the flashlights he gave out. Enjoyment was also had with the Dance instructor who even taught the students a few moves.

Life as an immigrant

Jim Douvikas discussed his life as an immigrant. He shared stories of what it was like as a child in Greece during WW II, and coming to America in 1950 not able to speak English.

His stories about what it was like to attend school in Greece, how he joined the military, and became a U.S. citizen were so interesting, students were sending other students to the presentation. Our students were making connections between his life and the history lessons taught in Social Studies. It was an honor to hear and interact with Mr. Douvikas.

Last weekend the boys’ soccer team traveled to Bradshaw Mountain High School and took third place in their end of the season tournament.

Cross-Curricular Technology lessons

In technology classes, K-2 students have been using the program Paint to practice mouse control. Being able to use a mouse, with control is one of the ISTE and AZ state standards for K-2.

Students also use Paint for practicing math problems in tech class. The problem is written in Paint on the computer and projected on the large screen at the front of the room. Students respond by writing in Paint on their own computers with the answer.

By presenting technology lessons in conjunction with other academic disciplines, students apply higher level skills to the acquisition of information. It makes for a deeper understanding of all areas studied and adds a layer of interest to the tasks performed.

At the Hop

Mrs. Murlless and the fifth grade teachers and students made a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they presented At the Hop, a ‘50s themed musical extravaganza. This rockin’ show took place Thursday evening in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts and played to a packed house.



The students — dressed in poodle skirts, ponytails, leather jackets, and greased-back hair — all performed songs from the ‘50s.

The show was beautifully choreographed by our wonderful Fit Kids instructor, Miss Erica. Students did the Cotton-eyed Joe along with many other fantastic dance numbers. It really was a remarkable performance. The soloists belted out their songs like true professionals. Mrs. Murlless noted at the end of the night that this is the first class to have music with her since kindergarten. A round of congratulations are in order for everyone involved!

Just a quick reminder — The Battle of the Bots will take place Friday in the elementary school gym from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Please come watch this heart-pounding competition. Students are, at this very moment, practicing in the gym.

At the farm

In Pre-School, Mrs. Jackson’s students learned about farm animals and the fair.

The students participated in sorting farm animal activities, counting farm animals and writing about farm animals. The students also displayed their writing/drawing work about farm animals. This was a great way to help the student get excited about the Verde Valley Fair.

IEP/MET

In the Elementary, Middle and High Schools the special education staff have been busy this past week with IEP/MET meetings, paperwork, and servicing their students. This tends to be a crunch time for these folks. I am VERY proud of our special education staff.

These folks put in an enormous amount of hours to ensure our students with special needs receive their service times, work on their IEP goals, collaborate with various staff, and complete the endless mound of paperwork that is required.

In the Gifted Program Mrs. Meyer’s third grade gifted students attended the Verde Valley Fair. They enjoyed the interactive exhibits as well as the artwork and animals.

Break-downs

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1589 as compared 1579 one year ago.

Current enrollment compared to the same time last year: Elementary 705 versus 737: Middle School 377 versus 348; Camp Verde High School 449 versus 409; Accommodations School 32 versus 29; South Verde High School 26 versus 56.

Free and reduced numbers: Camp Verde Unified School District; Free 962; Reduced 109. Current numbers at Elementary free 465; reduced 44: Middle School free 232; reduced 27; High School free 221; reduced 36: Accommodations School free 24; reduced 2: South Verde High School free 20; reduced 0.



The percentages for each school: Elementary – 72.2 percent; Middle School – 68.7 percent; Camp Verde High School 57.24 percent; Accommodation School 81.25 percent. South Verde High School 76.92 percent. Camp Verde School district percentage of Free/Reduced – 67.4 percent.