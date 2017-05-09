Mass Band show a culmination of young musicians’ season

COTTONWOOD – The idea of a Mass Band concert has been circulating for the past several years.

On May 15, Mingus Union High School band director Stan Dulkoski will conduct a performance of the Larry Clark song ‘Character,’ as played by band members from both Mingus Union and the combined beginner and intermediate bands from Mountain View Preparatory and Cottonwood Elementary School.

The song, which will be the show’s finale, was selected by Dr. Daniel Bright School music teacher and band director Julie Smith.

“We look forward to this opportunity to share the stage with other musicians, support each other, and see what more advanced players are able to accomplish,” said Desiree McDowell, music teacher at Mountain View Preparatory. “This music will be very similar to our other concerts. It will be music we have already been working on for other performances, with the addition of a few pieces specially chosen to blend the bands.”

According to Dulkoski, the bands will hold a joint rehearsal the day of the concert and “each director is responsible for their ensemble being prepared to play.”

After helping perform in the theater production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ the Mingus Union bands are now presenting their spring concert series.

“Featuring the Concert Band, brand-new Percussion Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble, this is the pinnacle of our year’s work toward preparing my students for college literature,” Dulkoski said. “I believe in pushing the limits of student achievement so they can be successful in collegiate music programs.”

The Concert Band will perform the music of Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, Ravel, and Gustav Holst.

The Jazz Ensemble will play classics by the Dave Brubeck Quartet, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Golson, and other original works.

The Percussion Ensemble will play contemporary works for percussion.

Soloists for the Jazz Ensemble will include juniors Sara Gonzalez and Jason Martinez, senior Aubrie Odegard, and sophomore Brigham Peterson.

Concert Band soloists will include junior Caitlin Moloney and seniors Brigham Peterson and Braylee Parry.

Members of the Percussion Ensemble each perform as soloists.

Initially, the joint concert was meant to also include Cottonwood Middle School’s band. But CMS band director Emily Meyer recently said that her school will not be able to perform.

Following the school year, Dulkoski will step down from his position with Mingus Union, as he will return to his native Chicago to attend graduate school to earn his Master’s Degree in conducting. The May 15 concert will be held at Mingus Union’s auditorium from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. There is no admission fee.

“Come support the future musicians of the Verde Valley as they their present the end-of-year performances under one roof,” Dulkoski said.

