What's Happening in Camp Verde and Beaver Creek: May 10, 2017

‘Wish to Dance’ at Phillip England Center

From the Heart Music and Dance presents the 2017 Spring Dance Performance “Wish to Dance” Saturday May 20th at 2 pm and Sunday May 21 at 3 pm at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 410 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

This enjoyable production is under the direction of Artistic Director/Owner Shalane Moore.

The Spring Dance Performance is a special favorite featuring an assortment of dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, jazz, tap and contemporary from dancers ages 2 up through 18.

With colorful costumes and entertaining music, this is a performance the audience will love to see.

Purchase tickets by Phone 928-300-5234 at the studio located at 470 S Main St Cottonwood or at the door the day of the performance. $15 for adults; $10 for students and military.

Beautifully Engineered at Camp Verde Library

Informal out-of-school learning to reinforce science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts

Camp Verde Community Library: Every Friday from 1:00p to 2:30p, the Library’s first floor Terracotta Room becomes a STEM learning lab. Informal out-of-school learning reinforces science, technology, engineering, (we add the arts), and math concepts through hands-on projects for kids of all ages.

With the Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space exhibition in the library and participation from local students, May’s S.T.E.A.M. Time schedule is as follows:

May 12 Beautifully Engineered: CVUSD Librarian, Lisa Mina and Kathy Bohannon show how the art of paper folding is related to engineering designs and concepts. Children should be prepared to listen, learn and follow instructions.

May 19 Battle of the Bots: CVMS Cyber Cowboys demonstrate their prowess with Lego Robotics. A presentation focusing on Mars will follow a 10-15 minute snack break.

May 26 Meteorite Hunt: Using detective tools, Library Specialist, Zack Garcia, leads a hunt to find micrometeorites around the library grounds and in Rezzonico Family Park. Children should wear shoes for walking and may need sun protection.

The Discover NASA exhibition features interactive displays and hands-on activities throughout the library. Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ.

The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, MON 9:00a - 8:00p, TUE-WED 9:00a-5:30p, THU-FRI 9:00a-8:00p, SAT 9:00a - 5:30p. For a full schedule of programs, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Hospice 101 presentation at Camp Verde Library

Camp Verde Community Library: Join Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines for a presentation of Hospice 101 at Camp Verde Community Library on Wednesday, May 17th from 10-11 a.m. in the library’s Copper Room.

Health Care Professionals, Caregivers and individuals are invited to attend this free training which is an overview of the Hospice Care and eligibility requirements along with a true view of what hospice care is for the patient, family and Care Providers.

You may register by phone or e-mail by contacting Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines at 928-899-9498 or jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com or Carson at the library at 928-554-8391 or carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information on this program or any other program in the library call 928-554-8391.​

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Day Camp

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the return of its Summer Day Camp. This camp is going to be fun and educational for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2016-2017 school year. Cost for the camp is $18 per day, or a discounted price of $80 per week per child. Payment is due prior to the child starting camp. Preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks. Camp will begin June 5 and commence on July 28 running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be dropped off at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928)554-0828.

Lake Montezuma to host Dump the Drugs event

A Dump the Drugs event will be held on Saturday, May 20, in Lake Montezuma at the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

The Beaver Creek Community Action Team, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and MATFORCE are hosting this event.

Ninety one people die each day in the nation from opioid overdose. The CDC reports that prescription pain relievers are the driving force behind those deaths.

Proper disposal of unwanted medication will help keep potentially dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands and also from getting into our water systems. Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and noon at Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

