Chili champs

Photo courtesy of Larry Pittman.

  • Originally Published: May 11, 2017 5:31 p.m.

    • Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski brought home the Community Award from the Sedona Chili Cookoff on Saturday. Here Elinski and Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty pose after they won their awards. Sedona won the Judges Choice Award.

