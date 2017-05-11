Obituary: Dorothy Emma (Plocher) Hill

Dorothy Emma (Plocher) Hill, born in Victoria, MN on March 12, 1924, passed away in Cottonwood, AZ on May 9, 2017. Dorothy married Pastor K.K. Hill in 1946 and started their married life in Inglis, Manitoba Canada. After 4 years, they returned to their home state of Minnesota where they continued their ministry for the next 30 years. They retired to Cottonwood in 1979 and loved the beautiful Verde Valley. She was a devoted pastor’s wife, church secretary, avid reader and card player, had a great sense of humor, and was an awesome friend, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband and her oldest daughter Kathy Hill-Solberg. She is survived by children Patsy (Gerry) Knaeble, Bonnie Hill, Mary (Frank) Vocca, Peter Hill, and Nancy (Barry) Bright, as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services will be held. Dorothy requested that any contributions be made to The Verde Valley Voices.