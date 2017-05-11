Obituary: M. Scott Zimmerman

M. Scott Zimmerman, 89, passed away peacefully and calmly on May 3rd. Scott was born in Mt. Vernon, Texas and grew up in the farm communities around Midland, Texas.

After attending Seminole High School, Scott enlisted in the Army Air Corp. (later the U.S. Air Force). When he was stationed at Williams AFB in Chandler he met the love of his life, Pat Turley. They were married on May 31st, 1947. Scott was stationed in England and Germany when he participated in the Berlin airlift. While stationed in San Bernardino, CA, Pat and Scott welcomed their son Michael into the family.

While in the service, Scott was a Tech Sergeant in charge of the motor pool and motor pool warehouses. Scott discharged from the Air Force in 1954 and joined the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. He was a credit manager, district sales manager, assistant store manager and store manager. In 1955, Pat and Scott welcomed their daughter Pamela into the family.

During his work career, Scott was a manager of J.C. Penny automotive center where he experienced a high light in his career by meeting Mr. J. C. Penny. He also sold RVs and managed an RV service center. He and Pat retired in 1986 and began traveling the country in their travel trailer.

They enjoyed seeing all the wonderful sites our country has to offer and meeting wonderful people through their travels. In recent years Scott and Pat enjoyed being visited by friends and family.

Scott’s family includes his loving wife of almost 70 years Pat, son Michael (Mary), daughter Pamela Kruft (David); Grandchildren, Michael Scott Jr. (Amy), Christine Schubert (Peter), Grant Kruft and Leslie Pierce; Great grandchildren, Gehrig, Annie and Adelynn Zimmerman, Eli and Sarah Schubert, and Jake Pierce. Scott was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who always had a warm smile and friendly greeting.

He will be missed and always in our hearts.