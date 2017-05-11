Verde Champion: Madeline O’Callaghan, Citizen of the Year

COTTONWOOD – Madeline O’Callaghan’s unwavering dedication to the Barbara’s Park project has been recognized by the community, earning her the Verde Valley Champions Citizen of the Year award.

O’Callaghan was a tenacious leader in achieving the completion of the Park, a project that endured both successes and setbacks for nearly 16 years.

She never gave up.

Those who nominated her describe her as the poster-person for citizenship, engagement, dedication, and spirit.

She was surprised to be named the Verde Valley Champions Citizen of the Year.

“It feels to a certain extend a bit mystifying that it’s the Verde Valley, that it has encompassed that much. But that also says to me that the completion of this park is really even bigger than I may have anticipated. And in many ways, it feels like getting a graduation degree. You know?”

Community

Though originally from Minnesota, O’Callaghan moved to Sedona in 1989 from Palo Alto, Calf., and has been active in the community ever since.

She has always been a supporter of arts and culture.

Within her first year in Sedona, she met friend and mentor Barbara Antonsen – who began the Sedona Arts Festival.

“The rest is history, as they say,” said O’Callaghan.

History

Antonsen had been working on keeping a portion land located in Posse Grounds for community entertainment.

The land has been a longtime entertainment area which has hosted performances such as Jazz on the Rocks and the Flagstaff Symphony in the past.

The park is dedicated to Antonsen, who is considered the person responsible for the city’s retention of the land at the Posse Grounds.



The history of Barbara’s Park is complicated, and O’Callaghan likens it to layers in a pan of lasagna. The land in use goes back to the 1950s.

At that time, it belonged to the Coconino Sheriff’s Posse, and the name Posse Grounds stuck.

Throughout the years, people have worked with various government agencies for this piece of land. Eventually, the land was earmarked for Yavapai College, who had put their institutional hold on the acreage.

“And by now, there is a faction in the community that is accustomed to having concerts and community stuff up there, and it’s like ‘no this isn’t the place - our park for Yavapai College,’” said O’Callaghan.

Antonsen led the fight get Yavapai College to give up their additional holding and she then went and worked with the state.

Ultimately, Antonsen was successful and the state was willing to sell the land to the city. The purchase was complete in 1998, said O’Callaghan.

“I see the completion of this park today a culmination of people in this community working for 63 years,” she said.

Today, the recently opened Park is the home to an outdoor pavilion venue for the community, and seats up to 300 people.

From the beginning, the mission was to complete the piece of land for a community facility.

A place for live music, theater, and art.



The first event held at Barbara’s Park was the Mountain Bike Festival in March.

It hit her when she was putting together a video for the Park, recording music and looking around.

“And all of a sudden there was a moment and I sat down on the grass and watched the Naughty Bits play, and …’it’s actually happening,’” she said.

It was a high after pushing through years of resistance.

“No matter what happened over the 16 years, it was almost as though, this thing couldn’t open until every tiny little piece of the puzzle was put into place. You know, a whole year of those 16 years was spent with a task force to satisfy the neighbors, the entertainers, us, the City, they worked to come up with how everything should be run,” she said.



Reaction

O’Callaghan isn’t sure where her passion comes from, but believes it may stem from a movie she saw as a young person, which inspired her to be the wife of someone who did many wonderful things.

“I think it’s interesting that it never occurred to me that I could do them,” she laughed.

“Yay 50s! So somehow something spurred in me the idea of community. And it is really import to me. The collective whole,” she said.

O’Callaghan said it was easy for her to stay committed to the project. During the fundraising efforts, she felt a responsibility to the people who supported it.

She said there are people who gave significant amounts of money. But there were other people who gave $25 or $50 – which was a stretch for them.

To her, that level of support is more important than the individual who gave thousands.

The opening of Barbara’s Park would not be possible without O’Callaghan’s vision and conviction.

As one nominator put it, “Her story is one of tenancy, love, and grace.”