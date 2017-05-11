Verde Champion: Verde Valley Newspapers, Business of the Year

The 2017 Business of the Year has provided news and information to the Verde Valley Community for many decades.

The newspaper is dedicated to the lives, events, issues and past-times of the people of the Verde Valley and strives towards an excellence in journalism.

In 1969, readers used to line up outside the then-weekly Verde Independent Quonset Hut for the latest local news in the area.

That enthusiasm for local news continues today as readers now get their news in a three-day-week print edition, a dynamic and popular web page and one of the most popular Facebook sites for news in the Verde Valley.

News is now posted as it happens and video has brought photos to life with sound and movement.

It’s a great responsibility for people who work at the Verde independent and the Camp Verde Bugle because they know the community depends on them for news, who won the local football game or who is playing at the local venue.

“I admire how hard all our employees work,” says Pam Miller, publisher of Verde Valley Newspapers. “Three of our employees have been with the newspaper for 30 years or more. Each person brings an uniqueness to the newspaper that lends to our success” and I am grateful to have a great team!!

It takes account executives, graphic designers, reporters, editors and newspaper carriers to get the newspaper from start to finish.

Family-owned Western News&Info, purchased the Verde Independent from publisher Eugen “Marty” Marten in 1979. In 2007, they purchased Starlight Printing and the Ad King.

Today, Western News is committed to bring local news and advertising to the Verde Valley on all modern platforms.

You can see the Verde Independent at home, in your car or while listening to a speech at a Chamber meeting on your cell phone.



You can pick up the best classifieds in the Ad King.

“Verde Valley Newspaper been a champion of business, commerce, tourism and getting the word out about what a great community we live.

The bring attention to community events such as, Verde River Day, Job Fair, Prime Time Fair,” explained Karen Pfeifer of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce.

“Easter Egg Hunt, 4th of July events and The Verde Valley Champions just to name a few.”

She pointed out that the Verde Independent is a sponsor of community events and contribute door prizes and raffle items.

The newspaper also helps get the word out about charity events for non-profit and individual’s in need of help that may be having a fund raiser, Pfeifer added.