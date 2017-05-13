Letter: Dismantling North Korea weapons program will enshrine Trump as great president

Editor:

Anyone who has doubts that anything President Trump does to mitigate the looming nuclear crisis with North Korea can succeed should take heart at the recent rants by the official (North) Korean Central News Agency. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is furious about recent articles appearing in “two official Chinese publications, the People’s Daily and the Global Times.

The articles “…alluded to the possibility of Beijing confronting North Korea militarily, or ending friendly ties…if it didn’t halt its weapons programs.” North Korean news agency also referred to “…press statements about North Korea’s weapons programs threatening China’s northeast” and “giving the U.S. an excuse to deploy more strategic assets to the region. There is zero chance that these articles appeared on Chinese news agencies without the explicit approval and guidance of Chinese leadership going straight to the top. Mr. Trump is the first president since the Korean War armistice (no peace treaty) was signed that seems to have finally gotten the attention of the world’s most ruthless dictatorship. If anything is to enshrine him as a great president it would be the dismantling of their weapons program and, hopefully, the murderous regime.

Jim Barber

Mesa